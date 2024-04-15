Peaky Blinders-themed bar shuts its doors after more than five years at Brierley Hill's Waterfront
A Peaky Blinders-themed bar has closed down after more than five years of trading at Brierley Hill's Waterfront.
By John Corser
Owners of The Garrison Saloon Bar at Waterfront East announced on Facebook that they were closing with "heavy hearts."
The bar, which opened Thursday to Sunday, was originally opened in November 2018 by Jason Montgomery and Spider Price from Brierley Hill.
It used to have live music on some Fridays and Sundays and served real ales, gins and rum.