Swarovski and Accessorize return to Merry Hill
The Merry Hill shopping centre is set to welcome the return of luxury brand, Swarovski and leading fashion, gifts, and accessories brand Accessorize to its growing range of retailers.
By John Corser
The new standalone Swarovski boutique will open between Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks on the Upper Mall at the Brierley Hill shops complex this spring.
Swarovski, founded in 1895, specialisesg in designing, manufacturing, and selling crystals, Swarovski created diamonds and zirconia, jewellery.
The brand operates in over 150 countries.