Supermarket to close for 10 days for refurb

Aldi’s store in Lichfield will be shut from 4pm on Sunday.

It will reopen to customers at 8am on April 25.

The refurbished shop will feature a new layout which will see fresh fruit and vegetables moved to the front of the store and the bakery area moved into the furthest aisle.

There will also be new improved freezers introduced and a bigger fresh meat and fish section.

An Aldi spokesman said: "We will temporarily close our Lichfield store on April 14 at 4pm to carry out refurbishment works.

"When we reopen on April 25 at 8am, the store will be in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges."