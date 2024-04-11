£15 voucher up for grabs for first 100 people to try Iceland's pizza

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The retailer is 'taking a stand' against the extortionate prices of takeaway pizza by offering a new initiative for customers with an Iceland Bonus Card.

On April 13, the first 100 bonus card customers to visit the Scott Arms shopping centre site and buy into their 2 for £5 takeaway pizza deal will receive a £15 voucher to spend in-store at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. The voucher will be valid until the end of the month.

Tempting customers to 'swap Domino's for a frozen pizza', Iceland is offering the voucher for anyone who makes the switch and tries the supermarket's 'Takeaway Pizza' range.

Savvy shoppers can use their voucher for anything, or buy into the 2 for £5 deal again and use their £15 voucher to bag six more pizzas from the Takeaway range, for around the same price as one medium Domino's Pizza.

Andrew Staniland, Group Buying Director at Iceland Foods and The Food Warehouse, said: "We want customers to swap their usual takeaway pizza for our exceptionally priced Takeaway pizza range. We know once they try ours, they’ll never look back and they’ll be saving money on their usual takeaway every week!"

Toppings such as meat feast, BBQ chicken and bacon and double pepperoni are all available as well as stuffed crusts.

The money-back offer, which is only available in selected stores, has been launched in an effort to get local customers to swap their Domino's pizzas for frozen pizzas and help to save money in the process.

Iceland’s full Takeaway pizza range includes the following: