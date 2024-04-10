Zara moving to bigger premises in Bullring

Hammerson has announced that it will be increasing its presence at Bullring and Grand Central, as part of a repositioning of the shopping centres and the repurposing of the former Debenhams store space.

Swiss watchmakers Swatch, footwear brand Clarks, Mexican restaurant Zambrero and independent retail brand Pop Street will all be joining Zara.

Zara is taking the top floor above M&S and TOCA Social, plus an adjacent two-storey unit on Bullring’s upper level, creating more than 51,000 sq ft of shopping space.

The two new stores will showcase its full range of clothes for men.women and children and will feature an automated collection point as well as self-service and dedicated refund tills.

Swiss watchmakers Swatch are set to open its first standalone store in the city on Bullring’s Link Street. The 800 sq ft shop will showcase a collection of over 500 different watches.

Footwear chain Clarks is relocating within Bullring to introduce its innovative ‘modern workshop’ concept. The brand will occupy a new 4,500 sq ft unit on Bullring’s lower level.

Zambrero, an independent Mexican grab-and-go restaurant, is expanding its presence in the city with a new 580 sq ft location on Bullring’s middle level and independent retail brand Pop Street is set to open a 3,900 sq ft unit on Bullring’s lower level.

Toby Tait, director of asset management at Hammerson, said: “The strategic repositioning of Bullring & Grand Central has seen us introduce key brands, new concepts and events to the destination. As a result, we have driven footfall and sales for our occupiers year-on-year and continue to attract best-in-class brand partners. Zara’s reinvestment alongside exciting new concept stores from Swatch and Clarks demonstrates the appeal of Bullring and endorses the success of our strategic focus.”