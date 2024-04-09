Operator signs up to run rail freight interchange

Real estate investor, developer and manager Oxford Properties Group and developer Logistics Capital Partners have signed an exclusive agreement with Maritime Transport at West Midlands Interchange, the UK’s largest logistics development.

The agreement secures Maritime Transport as the long-term operator of the SRFI on the West Coast Mainline, pairing the UK’s largest logistics development with the country’s leading road and freight logistics provider.

The SRFI, which will sit alongside eight million sq ft of prime warehouse facilities at the £1 billion project, is key to the success of what will be the country’s largest intermodal logistics site.

The first phase of development has already commenced at the 734-acre site, comprising significant infrastructure works including earthworks, highways construction, water installation and the creation of two new community parks.

Oxford and LCP acquired the WMI site in joint venture in 2021.

James Boadle, senior vice president at Oxford Properties, said: “This next step to create the leading intermodal logistics facility in the UK’s Golden Triangle is a significant one. Maritime are the leaders in their field, and WMI is the leading logistics development in the country – the two coming together will deliver a significant boost to the regional and national economy.

“Demand for best-in-class logistics space that’s sustainable and well connected continues to significantly outstrip supply. With WMI poised to reduce up to 50 million kilometres of HGV traffic annually, today marks yet another milestone for a project that exemplifies both Oxford’s conviction in UK logistics, and our commitment to ESG.”

James Markby, managing partner at LCP, said: “Our agreement with Maritime, securing them as the long-term SRFI operator, demonstrates great confidence in the strategic success of West Midlands Interchange. The project is key to decarbonising UK logistics, with rail freight producing up to 70 per cent less carbon dioxide emissions compared to road freight and a leading operator like Maritime will ensure it lives up to its potential.”

Established in 2001, Maritime Transport is now a more than £400 million turnover business with a focus on reducing emissions in logistics through its network of rail terminals and innovative use of alternative fuelled vehicles.

John Williams, group executive chairman of Maritime, said: “As the leading road and rail freight logistics provider in the UK, West Midlands Interchange is the obvious next addition to our rail network.

“Being the long-term operator of WMI fits exactly with our wider strategy of decarbonising the full load supply chain by moving cargo closer to the end user by rail.

“We have already substantially increased container movements by rail, from six per cent in 2019 to over 24 per cent in 2023.

“We are committed to this strategy of decarbonising which will lead to the introduction of BEV (Battery electric vehicle) effecting the first and final mile transport, creating the most sustainable full load supply chain network in the UK.

“As part of the process of preparing to operate from WMI we have submitted a planning application for our site offices.”

