Impressive offices newly available in Stafford

The premises, at Acton Gate and the Staffordshire Technology Park, are owned by Housing Plus Group. The leading social housing provider will continue to maintain an office presence in both Stafford and Shrewsbury.

The large buildings include their own car parking facilities and benefit from prominent positions in established commercial centres close to junctions 13 and 14 of the M6 motorway.

Excellent transport links ensure that the town is strategically positioned for logistical and operational businesses, while investment in new housing developments is expanding the available workforce.

Acton Court is a freehold property extending to 16,260 sq ft and benefitting from a highly accessible location adjoining Junction 13 of the M6.

Combining an impressive frontage and refurbished accommodation with extensive private car parking space including electric vehicle charging points; the sale also includes a parcel of 1.04 acres of land. This offers the potential for additional development opportunities taking advantage of a prominent frontage to the A449 and negotiations are being finalised with a provider of fast electric car charging on part of the land, which will bring in revenue.

The impressive building is partially three-story and has been designed to provide a mix of open-plan and cellular offices accommodation with a central reception, staircase and lift to the upper floors.

Acton Court is well-served by adjacent hotel and restaurant facilities. Combined with its high-profile location and transport links, this enhances its appeal for conferences, training and sales presentations to clients, suppliers and staff.

Offers in the region of £2 million have been invited for the freehold interest with vacant possession.

No1 Parker Court is a substantial office facility extending to 25,170 sq ft. The building is held on a 125-year ground lease at a fixed peppercorn rent, with just over 106 years’ unexpired.

Occupying a prominent position on the Staffordshire Technology Park, the area’s principal business park, the offices are well-placed to benefit from access to Junction 14 of the M6 motorway and the facilities of the town centre. They command a significant profile within a regional hub for commercial premises.

The contemporary, three-storey building is well-appointed internally, offering a combination of open plan and individual offices together with flexible meeting spaces. The upper floors are served by the principal staircase and lift, with toilets, kitchen and attractive breakout facilities provided on each floor.

The property has the advantage of generous on-site parking including electric vehicle charging points and with a central service core at the front of the building, lends itself to potential sub-division of accommodation as well as a significant headquarters operation.

Offers in the region of £1.75m have been invited for No1 Parker Court.

Partner, Toby Shaw of surveyors TSR said: “We are pleased to have been instructed to market both these properties. They represent rare opportunities to acquire prestigious, well-located offices of such significant scale in this area.”

For further information and to express an interest in these premises please contact Mr Shaw at TSR on 01743 243900.