Concero is new sponsor for special education charity

nasen – the National Association for Special Educational Needs – exists to support and champion those working with, and for, children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities and learning differences

Concero Education offers expert IT support and strategic development and is working with the charity in a new partnership agreement.

By working together, nasen and Conceroaim to empower inquisitive minds from early years to post-16 and beyond, including those who work with, and for, children and young people with SEND.

Chief executive of nasen, Annamarie Hassall, said: “Announcing our partnership with Concero is a proud moment for us at nasen. Since I joined nasen as CEO, the Concero team have supported our purpose in striving to ensure an equitable education for all children and young people. At every step, Concero have been there – expanding our vision of what’s possible using IT."

"I am immensely grateful to Concero for their sponsorship, and I am looking forward to seeing where our partnership takes us," she added.

The backing of Concero Education – which was born directly from the education sector and has more than 25 years’ experience in delivering specialist technology services and solutions – means that nasen can continue to offer free resources and support for the education workforce, as well as targeted programmes that offer a structured programme of professional development, accredited training and conferences.

Annamarie Hassall added: “I’m genuinely excited about the knowledge exchange that’s about to happen, and the projects we have already scoped together.”

Concero founders, James Morris and Bradley Clegg say: “This partnership with nasen is the perfect expression of our commitment to leave a positive legacy for future generations across the nation. We’ve already taken huge steps forward with nasen to radically improve peoples’ ability to express themselves through transformative IT – a skill that empowers young and old, individuals and businesses _ and we’re absolutely determined to continue this process hand in hand with one of the most effective charitable organisations in the UK.”

The Concero team put their best foot forward on March 24when they took part in the Wolverhampton 10k run in support of nasen, raising more than £1,265.