Wolverhampton city centre pub up for sale for more than £300,000

The Dog and Doublet on North Street has been put up for sale by estate agents Savills.

The mid terraced building is located just a stone throw away from Queen Square and the Mander Centre, a popular spot for shoppers in the city.

It features a small decked area at the back suitable for 15 customers and first and second floor staff accommodation.

The Dog and Doublet on North Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: Savills

In the property listing, Savills says business at the pub will be "unaffected" by the sale.

It added that the site is let on a 20-year lease to Banus Blue Ltd which commenced in November 2022, with the current rental price at £28,000 per year.

Freehold offers for the pub are invited in excess of £365,000.

The ground floor bar. Photo: Savills The bar at the pub. Photo: Savills Inside the pub. Photo: Savills The rear decking. Photo: Savills An upper floor at the pub. Photo: Savills

The listing states: "Our enquiries of the local authority have revealed that the Property is not listed and is within a conservation area.

"The fixtures and fittings are currently owned by the occupational tenant.

"The property is located in Wolverhampton, a city and metropolitan borough in the West Midlands.

"Wolverhampton is situated off the M54 and M6 motorways, 14 miles north west of Birmingham.

"The Dog and Doublet is situated fronting North Street in the city centre. The immediate locality is commercial in nature with surrounding leisure and late night venues."

For more information, visit search.savills.com/property-detail/gb0458s24313

All property viewings must be arranged by appointment with Savills.