'It should not happen!': Mum claims she found dead maggot in chicken bought from West Bromwich Aldi store
A "mortified" mum has claimed she found a dead maggot in a packet of chicken breasts bought from an Aldi store in West Bromwich.
Dawn Bennett's partner and her 20-year-old son, Daniel, visited their local store on Tildasley Street at around 12.30pm on Thursday to do their weekly shop.
Upon arriving home, the family were packing their items away in the kitchen when Daniel asked his mum if she could cook some chicken he had just purchased.
However, Dawn was left shocked when she opened the packet of meat to discover a dead maggot inside.
The packet of large chicken breasts had a best before date of April 9 and the shopper claims the plastic seal had not been damaged.