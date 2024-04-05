Waste firm abuzz over sixth anniversary celebration

Axil's team celebrates the milestone

Since its launch in 2018 Axil Integrated Services ed in Cannock Industrial Centre, in Walkmill Lane, in Bridgtown, has seen a 570 per cent growth rate resulting in £34 million in revenue in the last financial year.

It has also reached the milestone of 200 employees whose clients include household brand names such as BMW, Birmingham Wholesale Market, Whirlpool and Lush.

Axil's managing director Edward Pigg says: "None of this would be possible without the support of our incredible team, partners, clients,and our supply chain. We have a dedicated and energetic team made up of experienced as well as young minds delivering first-class products and services. They are our future leaders with a great career path ahead of them.

"While growth is challenging we won't forget our roots and the people who got us here. As Axil marks this significant milestone it remains focused on the future. With innovation at its core, a growing community of dedicated team members and a commitment to supporting SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and local employment.

"Axil is geared up for even greater achievements in the years to come. The company has ambitious growth goals that will see it expanding into other crucial UK sectors."

The celebration cake

"From the start our goal was clear, to build a resilient business that thrives in tough markets. Axil was founded on the belief that organisations deserve more than mere waste removal. With a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility Axil works with our clients turning challenges into opportunities, re-engineering waste while delivering significant and lasting cost savings.

"Our leadership team, from diverse backgrounds always had a vision of what success looked like in a busy marketplace. The key? Bringing together the right team, united by a 100 per cent commitment to excellent customer service and an internal culture centred on integrity, teamwork and environmental stewardship."

Community Open day at Axil Integrated Services in 2022

Mr Pigg also says that Axil, which has head offices in Corby, is more than a workplace.

“Encouraging fun, innovation and ownership we thrive in a culture of individual excellence and teamwork. Our focus always stays on working with talented individuals capable of exceeding our customer’s expectation and empowering them to work with our clients to achieve the best waste solutions possible.

"We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come since 2018 and would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years.”