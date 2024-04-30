Tim Hubbard decided to branch out on his own to launch Albrighton-based Your Digital Hub and has received the star backing of Wolverhampton Wanderers legend Steve Bull MBE and Paul Morris MBE, the founder of Addmaster.

Tim's new company has been created to help businesses take a hold of their digital commitments. saying: "Looking at the state of businesses, in a post-Covid world and what was happening, I just thought I had to do something that could offer something back to companies."

He said some had previously committed to long-term technology contracts and allowed them to roll-over time and time again.

"This is often because it's perceived to be easier with less time and resources required compared to a full review and sourcing new suppliers," he said.

"Before you know it, technology becomes costly, inefficient and outdated. Your business can't invest in growth because of legacy contract agreements. So we take that pain away. We take ownership of reviewing existing contracts and suppliers to help them save money and unlock growth."

He added: "What I do is unique. With 30 plus years in the industry and vast knowledge of the sectors we support, I can go into a business and work with the client, assessing contracts around managed print, mobile phones, digital signage, renewable energy and smart building technology to ensure they have got the right products and all at no cost to the client. All of the savings are passed on too.

"We then go to our valued partners network and get the right deal for the customer, take that back to them and get them on board with the partner. They save them money and go on a journey."

Wolves hero Bull and businessman Morris are ambassadors of the new company and Tim said: "I have known them both for a long time.

"They have watched my own journey through the business I used to work for so many years and both came to me and said it was about time I did something on my own with the knowledge and fantastic reputation I have.

"They both have now become ambassadors, promoting Your Digital Hub Ltd and helping me to open doors, using their own contacts. They are both fantastic and I am very proud to have them on board."

To find out more, visit https://www.yourdigitalhub.co.uk