Black Country city named as best place in the country for women to start a business

Small and medium-sized business lender iwoca looked at cities and towns and cities in England to find out which offered the best conditions for women to start-up a company.

Wolverhampton ranking highly for its small gender pay gap and a high rate of small businesses, having the second highest rate of growth in the country.

Stoke-on-Trent was sixth on the list, while Birmingham was 41st.

Telford and Wrekin was placed 14th.

The research used a range of criteria including female representation among the self-employed, growth in the number of small businesses and average childcare costs.