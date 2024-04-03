New owner for city care home

Engleberg Care Home on Ash Hill has been acquired from Methodist Homes, the largest charity care provider for older people in the UK.

Ashberry Healthcare already operates six other care homes in Surrey, Herefordshire, Cheshire and Carmarthenshire providing residential, nursing and specialist dementia care services.

Engelberg offers residential care for 34 residents.

The team at the home will transfer by TUPE to Ashberry Healthcare, ensuring continuity of care for residents.

Based on the verified reviews of residents and relatives, the home holds a 9.8 out of 10 rating on the independent comparison website Carehome.co.uk, which is in line with average score of 9.8 achieved across the Ashberry Healthcare group.

Engleberg is the first acquisition Ashberry Healthcare has undertaken since its management buyout in 2020, led by chief executive Nigel Denny alongside chief finance officer Gary Cottrell.

Having restructured its original portfolio, Ashberry Healthcare is now looking to grow and is seeking more acquisition opportunities to expand. Their model focuses on period properties and country houses, with a corca 40 bedrooms offering smaller community living, with a focus on residential and nursing care.

Mr Denny said: "We're looking forward to meeting everyone connected to Engelberg and hope this is the first of several acquisitions over the coming years as we continue to build our portfolio. We also want to thank our financing partner, Barclays Bank, who have been tremendously supportive of our development plan."

MHA’s chief executive Sam Monaghan said: “We are delighted that Engelberg care home will pass into the hands of Ashberry Healthcare, where we know residents and the team which cares for them will be well looked after.”