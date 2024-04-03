Care home creates more than 100 jobs

Shenstone Court Care Home in Somers Road is set to open to residents next month.

During April a series of preview tours are being held to showcase the state-of-the-art care facilities.

Owners Country Court operate 41 care and nursing homes across the UK and have a 40-year track record of providing luxury person-centred nursing, residential and specialist dementia care.

Shenstone Court will be home for up to 63 residents. Facilities include a hair salon, cinema, bistro cafe, landscaped gardens and lounge and dining areas.

A highly-trained care team who will be on hand to provide person-centred care 24 hours a day.

Tours are planned for April 13 and 20 from 10am to 2pm and April 16 and 25 from 4pm to 7pm .

At the open days visitors will be given a tour of the home, meet the care team, and sample the menus.

“We look forward to welcoming local people to our First Look tours” said Jo Cox, home manager at Shenstone Court Care Home.

“We're thrilled to showcase our fantastic new home and demonstrate the exceptional quality of care we will offer to our residents," she added.

Country Court was founded in 1983 by Roshan Bogha and current chairman Abdul Kachra with the opening of their first care home, Beech Lodge in Holbeach, Lincolnshire.