Ambitious plans unveiled by Walsall hotel to bring new jobs

Fairlawns Hotel and Spa in Little Aston Road has put forward proposals to introduce new accommodation cabins, two new padel courts, a leisure retreat and play area, extend its swimming pool, create a new entrance and additional parking.

The facility currently boasts 59 rooms with six suites along with a restaurant, bar, pool, gym and spa indoors as well as a tennis court, fitness course and woodland nature walk outside.

It’s workforce stands at 150 members of staff but an additional 24 full time equivalent jobs will be created if the proposals are given the go-ahead.

Bosses said they wanted to enhance business, which is owned by the Pette family, as well as secure its long-term future with the expansion – which will be carried out in four phases if approved.

Walsall Council planning officers are expected to make a decision on the application in June.