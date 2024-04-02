Passenger numbers up 17pc in March at Birmingham Airport

The airport handled 911,964 in March.

During the month there were 3,095 arriving flights and 3,118 departures.

The month also saw the opening of easyJet's new three-aircraft base at Birmingham Airport which has created 140 direct jobs at the airport which is marking 85 years in 2024.

The airport expects to have handled nearly 80,000 passengers – a 27.2 per cent increase in departures on last year – over the full Easter period.

The airport handled 717,265 passengers in February and 716,498 in January.