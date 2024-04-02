New divisions for containers firm

The new market offering will consist of four divisions, including container sales, container hire, conversions, and modular buildings.

By embracing a market-oriented strategy for each division, the company aims to enhance the value and trust linked with the S Jones Containers brand.

With a workforce of 50 employees, S Jones Containers was founded in 1914 by Samuel ‘Sammy’ Jones, initially operating as a haulage contractor using horse and cart.

In 1920, it expanded with its first motor lorry and by 1970, the business embraced the container revolution, offering depot services to the shipping industry and emerging container manufacturers in the UK Midlands from its Aldridge depot.

Andrew Jones, managing director of S Jones Containers, said: “We have come a long way since our original founding in 1914. Over the last 110 years, we have continued to bring a personal touch to each interaction we have, and above all, ensuring that our customers’ expectations have been fully met, if not exceeded. Today, our ethos remains the same, which is to provide an outstanding experience for our clients and by extension, their customers. Our new divisions will enable us to sharpen our focus on delivering excellence across every specialism within our portfolio.”

“In the coming years, we have big plans on how we can take S Jones Containers brand to the next level and lead the way in contained space solutions.”