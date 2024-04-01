The Black Country restaurant celebrating 30 years by giving back to the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For over three decades, it has been a firm favourite of Kingswinford residents, serving generations of families over their 30 years of being in business.

Now, to celebrate the three-decade anniversary, the restaurant on Townsend Place has partnered with local community champion Shaz Saleem and the Saleem Foundation to provide 500 hot meals to those in need.

Mohammed Saddiq, manager at Robby's, said: "For 30 years, Kingswinford has embraced Robby's, and we've cherished being a part of its story.

"We've witnessed the town grow and evolve, and we've been fortunate to celebrate its triumphs and offer a comforting presence during its challenges. This initiative is our way of saying thank you – a token of our appreciation for the loyalty and support we've received over the years."

Former councillor Shaz Saleem said that he is proud to be helping a local business with 30 years of service to its community, wishing them well in the future.

Mr Saleem said: "Robby's are passionate about sharing the magic of Indian cuisine, but are also passionate about giving back.

"This initiative is close to our heart, and I'm honoured to play a role in supporting Siddique in making a difference. We look forward to serving up hundreds of hot meals, bringing a bit of warmth and nourishment to those who need it most."

The meals will be donated to the Shaz Saleem Foundation and Award for Heroes winner Maya Garbett where they will make up a portion of the 500 meals to be given to those in need.