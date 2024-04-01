New flights from Birmingham Airport have been started by easyJet

The first flight was on Easter Sunday.

The route is now operating up to four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

On March 18 Birmingham Airport became easyJet’s first new base in the UK in more than a decade, creating 140 direct jobs for pilots and crew in the UK and supporting around 1,200 jobs in total.

The new route to Berlin is among 16 new routes that have launched following the base opening, including Alicante, Tenerife and Barcelona which are already operating as well as a year-round route to Sharm el Sheikh which starts on Tuesday, April 2.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to have launched our new service from Birmingham to Berlin today, providing our business and leisure customers in the Midlands with more choice and connectivity for a city break to Germany’s vibrant capital.

"This is one of 16 new routes we have launched from Birmingham as the new base is enabling us to unlock the opportunity of the strong demand which exists for both leisure and business travel, as well as further grow our share of the package holiday market.”

Tom Screen, aviation director at Birmingham Airport added: “The new Birmingham – Berlin service with easyJet is another stepping stone in the story of success for our partnership. It has been a fantastic year so far for Birmingham Airport and easyJet, with February seeing the 5millionth easyJet passenger fly through our airport, and more recently in March, the launch of easyJet’s three aircraft base at Birmingham opening.”

“All of this combined is great news for the Midlands region, as easyJet continues to grow its network and offer greater choice to our customers.”

EasyJet serves 21 UK airports offering 536 routes from the UK to 137 destinations in 29 countries across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.