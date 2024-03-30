Lights out as much-loved store closes doors for final time after 39 years
A well-loved shop in Cannock has turned out the lights for the final time.
By Paul Jenkins
Beardsmore Lighting announced its closure on Facebook earlier this month with many residents posting messages of disappointment.
The decor shop was set up 39 years ago on the corner of Church Street and Mill Street and has become a much loved store with many loyal customers.
It is thought a proposal to redevelop the store and the present tenants coming to the end of their lease is the reason for the closure.