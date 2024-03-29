Black Country chippies serving orange chips offering Good Fry-day deal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Eating fish on Good Friday has become something of a tradition over the years, and Dr Vinegars' branches in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, and Dudley Road, Oldbury, are offering a special deal today.

Customers can get two mini fish and chips with sauce for £12.

The branches have also been offering an Easter deal where children can eat for a £1.

Royston Spencer at his chip shop

Customers can get one reduced price children's meal per adult box meal.

Owner Royston Spencer formerly owned Major’s Fish & Chip shop in Church Street, Bilston.