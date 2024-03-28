Reopening for refurbished Lichfield pub

WTS Property Consultants bought the Quill and Scholar in Tamworth Street on behalf of Heartwood Collection from a private landlord.

It is London-based Heartwood Inns' first pub in Staffordshire with its portfolio of pubs and brasseries mainly in the south of England.

The three-storey building has been renovated and a few quirky touches to the mock Tudor building have been incorporated.

The pub, which also has an open and airy garden room, reopened on Wednesday, March 27.

Opening hours are 12 noon to 11pm MOnday to Saturday and 12 noon to 10pm on Sundays.

Richard Tole, director at WTS Property Consultants, said: “I am delighted to have assisted Heartwood Collection on their most recent acquisition in Lichfield. They have done a fantastic job transforming this vacant public house and I have no doubt it will be a huge success.”