First community project supported by construction materials reuse facility in Wolverhampton

It is the first of many community and charity initiatives The Reuse Hub will engage with as part of its outreach programme.

The Reuse Hub in Dixon Street is a collaboration between The Rebuild Site community interest company and Wolverhampton charity All Saints Action Network.

The hub initiative has been started with a West Midlands Combined Authority grant, with the depot shop due to open its doors in July.

It is taking surplus materials from construction sites, builders' merchants, wholesalers and others in the supply chain across the West Midlands and will sell them on to local small traders, DIYers, gardeners and crafters at a substantially discounted cost.

Donations to charity and community projects, such as this one at Monkspath Junior School outdoor learning area and eco-garden, can be provided on application.

Hill & Smith, a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services, with a head office in Solihull, was a business sponsor of the 2023 Greener Solihull Schools Awards and was paired with Monkspath Junior School.

Their ‘prize’ is the creation of an eco-garden and outdoor learning space, using a team of volunteers from the Hill & Smith office.

Lucinda Farrington-Parker, from Hill & Smith, got in touch with The Reuse Hub team to ask if it was able to provide any material donations to help with the project.

She said: "The materials were gratefully received, our team had a brilliant volunteer day and are really proud of what we’ve been able to deliver for the school."

Headteacher Dan Wild said: "The area will be of great benefit enabling the pupils to make the most of their outdoor learning time."

Debbie Ward, from The Reuse Hub, added: “We look forward to supporting more of these projects.

"By diverting surplus and end of line products and materials away from incineration and landfill we are not only reducing carbon emissions, we are also able to provide the local community with low cost construction materials and donate some of our stock to charity and community projects.

"Please get in touch if you are able to donate materials or would be interested in finding out more about volunteering.”