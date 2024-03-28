Logistics company welcomes UKWA chief

Clare Bottle visited the company on Junction Two Industrial Estate, Demuth Way, on Wednesday.

It was part of a tour of 80 warehouses around the country to mark the 2024 – The Year of Warehousing campaign, which also celebrates 80 years of the association.

She and West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey were shown around the Rapid Pack site and met founder and chief executive Ben Slater.

Ben Slater with Clare Bottle from UKWA and Alison Trinder from the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and Raj Sharma..

Rapid Pack Fulfilment offers logistics for stores, handling picking, packing, shipping, and providing comprehensive business support.

Clare Bottle arived in a spectacularly branded Year of Warehousing Tesla and there were prizes for spotting he en route and posting pictures on social media with the hashtag #WheresClare?

She also made a donation to Acorns Children's Hospice on the visit.

UKWA has around 1,000 members, representing some 200 million sq ft of warehousing across the UK.

The third party logistics company works with e-commerce sellers to fulfil their orders. It won the young business of the year award at the 2023 Express & Star Business Awards.

Rapid Pack was formed in Erdington in 2021 by Mr Slater after feeling frustrated at not being able to find a fulfilment centre that met his needs as a small business owner of a rapidly growing brand trying to scale. It moved to the much bigger premises in Oldbury in the summer of 2022.