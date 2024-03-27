Aldi to open 35 more stores, with six locations confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The supermarket, which opened its 1,000th UK store in Woking last year, would not confirm, when asked, any further locations in the West Midlands at present.

It said it will be bringing new stores to Preston and Derby later this month, while towns such as Castle Gresley and Bardon are also set to welcome a new Aldi in the coming months.

The openings form part of Aldi’s long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK – with the supermarket set to invest £550 million on expanding its UK footprint this year alone.

Each new store opening will create around 40 new jobs on average, boosting employment opportunities within local areas.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “We’re more determined than ever to expand our presence across the country.

“We want to make high-quality food accessible to all, and shoppers know they’ll always get more for their money when shopping at Aldi.”

The list of store locations confirmed to be opening in the coming months are Portway, Preston, Meteor Retail Park, Derby, Castle Gresley, Derbyshire, Swinfen Vale, Bardon, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, Stoke Gifford, Bristol.