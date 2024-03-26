Ultra-fast EV charging hub opens in Oldbury

It is the seventh ultra-fast charge hub bp pulse has opened in the Midlands.

It features 12 charging bays, powered by 300 kilowatt chargers.

The hub is near the M5 on Birchley Island Retail Park.

While customers charge, they can make the most of the amenities available onsite including coffee at Tim Hortons, food at McDonalds or getting a quick workout in at the JD gym.

In 2023, bp pulse opened six hubs across the region, including in Dudley.

The new site also joins bp pulse’s nearby Gigahub at the NEC in Birmingham, which is the UK’s largest EV charging hub.

In total, up to 242 EVs are now able to charge simultaneously across the seven Midlands sites, including at 150 ‘park and charge’ bays at the NEC.

They are deliberately located close to major roads, like the M42, M6 and M5.

Akira Kirton, vice president, bp pulse UK, said: "We are thrilled to open this new site in Oldbury, the seventh hub we’ve opened with our ultra-fast chargers in the Midlands. It’s another step forward for bp pulse’s vision of connecting the UK and helping deliver the EV charging infrastructure needed for the UK’s transition to electric vehicles.”

Reza Shaybani, cheif executive of The EV Network, the partners bp pulse worked with to deliver the sites, said: “We are proud to bring another great hub to the UK’s infrastructure. Birchley Island has been an exciting project for EVN and we have enjoyed working with bp pulse to bring this site live. We look forward to supporting more journeys and powering even more electric miles with bp pulse with more new hubs this year."