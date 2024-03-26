Oldbury firm fined £12,000 after worker had finger severed and hand degloved

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Independent Slitters Limited carries out metal slitting at the facility – a process that involves coils of metal being split into various lengths.

On May 3, 2022, Peter Daniels, a 53-year-old husband and father-of-one, had a finger severed and his right hand was degloved.

Guidance by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says employers should consider how workers use machinery and ensure it remains safe to use.

Birmingham Magistrates’ Court heard Mr Daniels was in the final stages of setting up one of the slitting lines operated by the company at its facility on Park Street when the incident took place.

His right hand was degloved and his middle finger badly damaged.

The worker had a finger severed in the incident at the company’s Park Street facility in Oldbury

He spent 11 days in hospital, undergoing several surgeries, which included the amputation of the middle finger as well as skin grafts.

An HSE investigation found the company did not have in place a system of work to ensure that the activity of setting and checking the blades on the slitting head rollers could be carried out safely.

Investigators found the risk assessment for the wide slitting line was not suitable and sufficient and did not consider the risks to employees when setting the blades.

Independent Slitters Limited, of Park Street, Church Bridge, Oldbury, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court and fined £12,000. It will also have to pay costs of £4,592.

Following the hearing, HSE inspector Sarah Smewin said: “The injuries that Mr Daniels suffered have impacted on all aspects of his life and resulted in him having to undergo numerous operations.

“The risks arising from working near to the dangerous moving parts of machinery are well known.

"Employers must assess their workplace for these risks and act to ensure that effective measures are in place to prevent access to dangerous, moving parts of machinery.”