Black Country chippies serving orange chips offering Easter deal where kids can eat for £1

The offer is available at Dr Vinegars' branches in Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, and Dudley Road, Oldbury.

Customers can get one reduced price children's meal per adult box meal.

The offer end on April 9.

Both chip shops have seen huge queues in the past when they offered a 75p mini-fish and chips deal.

Royston Spencer at his chip shop

Owner Royston Spencer formerly owned Major’s Fish & Chip shop in Church Street, Bilston.

Accompanying orange chips on the Dr Vinegars menu are the classic offerings of a chip shop, including fish and chips, kebabs, sausages and Pukka pies.