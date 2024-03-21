Meet the finalists of this year's Express & Star Business Awards 2024

The 2024 awards will also be celebrating the Wolverhampton-based newspaper’s 150-year history.

There will be 11 awards presented at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on Thursday, June 13.

The Express & Star itself sponsors the overall Business of the Year category.

Well over 100 entries were received for this years awards.

Express & Star acting editor Mark Drew said that the awards were an important part of the 150th anniversary celebrations and would shine a spotlight on some of the region’s most outstanding businesses.

The event is made possible through the sponsorship of Carvers Building Supplies, Crowe, Higgs LLP, Collins Aerospace, Emmiera Group, Richardson, MNA Digital, City of Wolverhampton Council, Wombourne Windows and Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology.

Drinks reception sponsors are Compass UK & Ireland, event producers are Yarrington and trophy sponsors Silvaman and The Halls Wolverhampton. Pallet-Track is also a brochure sponsor.

Tickets for the glittering awards night, compered by Central television weatherman Des Coleman, are available at https://businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk/product/awards-ticket/

The Midlands Air Ambulance has been chosen as the charity for this year’s awards.

The judges will be going out to visit all of the 2024 finalists to decide on the winners in April.

The finalists

Business of the Year

Inco Contracts

JJX Logistics

Keon Homes Ltd

Voestalpine Metsec plc

Apprentice of the Year

Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI - Sophie Chester

City of Wolverhampton Council - Lily Morris

Dreamland Bedding Centre - Matthew Randle

Business Person of the Year

JJX Logistics - John Donovan

School of Coding - Manny Athwal

The Alternative Parcels Company Limited - Jonathan Smith

Employee of the Year

Dreamland Bedding Centre - Matthew Randle

Carlie Shilvock - Fresh Coffee Shop Wombourne

The Alternative Parcels Company Limited - Lydia Hopley

Employee Wellness Excellence Award

Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI

Compton Care

Nant Ltd

Pallet-Track Ltd

Family Business of the Year

Cannock CID

Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld

Play@ Lower Drayton Farm

Topgear Tuning Ltd

Growth & Innovation Award

Cannock CID

Little Dessert Shop (MSZ Brands)

Metelec

Hospitality, Leisure & Retail Business of the Year

Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust

RAF Cosford Air Show

The Mount Hotel Country Manor and Golf

Manufacturing Champion

Addfield Environmental Systems Ltd

Alloy Wire International

Voestalpine Metsec plc

Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year

Addfield Environmental Systems Ltd

Inco Contracts

Metelec

Young Business of the Year