Meet the finalists of this year's Express & Star Business Awards 2024

The finalists for the Express & Star Business Awards 2024 are announced today.

By John Corser
Published
The ESBA logo and last year's winners.

The 2024 awards will also be celebrating the Wolverhampton-based newspaper’s 150-year history.

There will be 11 awards presented at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on Thursday, June 13.

The Express & Star itself sponsors the overall Business of the Year category.

Well over 100 entries were received for this years awards.

Express & Star acting editor Mark Drew said that the awards were an important part of the 150th anniversary celebrations and would shine a spotlight on some of the region’s most outstanding businesses.

The event is made possible through the sponsorship of Carvers Building Supplies, Crowe, Higgs LLP, Collins Aerospace, Emmiera Group, Richardson, MNA Digital, City of Wolverhampton Council, Wombourne Windows and Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology.

Drinks reception sponsors are Compass UK & Ireland, event producers are Yarrington and trophy sponsors Silvaman and The Halls Wolverhampton. Pallet-Track is also a brochure sponsor.

Tickets for the glittering awards night, compered by Central television weatherman Des Coleman, are available at https://businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk/product/awards-ticket/

The Midlands Air Ambulance has been chosen as the charity for this year’s awards.

The judges will be going out to visit all of the 2024 finalists to decide on the winners in April.

The finalists

Business of the Year

  • Inco Contracts

  • JJX Logistics

  • Keon Homes Ltd

  • Voestalpine Metsec plc

Apprentice of the Year

  • Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI - Sophie Chester

  • City of Wolverhampton Council - Lily Morris

  • Dreamland Bedding Centre - Matthew Randle

Business Person of the Year

  • JJX Logistics - John Donovan

  • School of Coding - Manny Athwal

  • The Alternative Parcels Company Limited - Jonathan Smith

Employee of the Year

  • Dreamland Bedding Centre - Matthew Randle

  • Carlie Shilvock - Fresh Coffee Shop Wombourne

  • The Alternative Parcels Company Limited - Lydia Hopley

Employee Wellness Excellence Award

  • Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI

  • Compton Care

  • Nant Ltd

  • Pallet-Track Ltd

Family Business of the Year

  • Cannock CID

  • Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld

  • Play@ Lower Drayton Farm

  • Topgear Tuning Ltd

Growth & Innovation Award

  • Cannock CID

  • Little Dessert Shop (MSZ Brands)

  • Metelec

Hospitality, Leisure & Retail Business of the Year

  • Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust

  • RAF Cosford Air Show

  • The Mount Hotel Country Manor and Golf

Manufacturing Champion

  • Addfield Environmental Systems Ltd

  • Alloy Wire International

  • Voestalpine Metsec plc

Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year

  • Addfield Environmental Systems Ltd

  • Inco Contracts

  • Metelec

Young Business of the Year

  • Killco Trading Ltd (Bag a Bargain)

  • Logistics World Ltd

  • UK Fire Door Training

