Meet the finalists of this year's Express & Star Business Awards 2024
The finalists for the Express & Star Business Awards 2024 are announced today.
The 2024 awards will also be celebrating the Wolverhampton-based newspaper’s 150-year history.
There will be 11 awards presented at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls on Thursday, June 13.
The Express & Star itself sponsors the overall Business of the Year category.
Well over 100 entries were received for this years awards.
Express & Star acting editor Mark Drew said that the awards were an important part of the 150th anniversary celebrations and would shine a spotlight on some of the region’s most outstanding businesses.
The event is made possible through the sponsorship of Carvers Building Supplies, Crowe, Higgs LLP, Collins Aerospace, Emmiera Group, Richardson, MNA Digital, City of Wolverhampton Council, Wombourne Windows and Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology.
Drinks reception sponsors are Compass UK & Ireland, event producers are Yarrington and trophy sponsors Silvaman and The Halls Wolverhampton. Pallet-Track is also a brochure sponsor.
Tickets for the glittering awards night, compered by Central television weatherman Des Coleman, are available at https://businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk/product/awards-ticket/
The Midlands Air Ambulance has been chosen as the charity for this year’s awards.
The judges will be going out to visit all of the 2024 finalists to decide on the winners in April.
The finalists
Business of the Year
Inco Contracts
JJX Logistics
Keon Homes Ltd
Voestalpine Metsec plc
Apprentice of the Year
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI - Sophie Chester
City of Wolverhampton Council - Lily Morris
Dreamland Bedding Centre - Matthew Randle
Business Person of the Year
JJX Logistics - John Donovan
School of Coding - Manny Athwal
The Alternative Parcels Company Limited - Jonathan Smith
Employee of the Year
Dreamland Bedding Centre - Matthew Randle
Carlie Shilvock - Fresh Coffee Shop Wombourne
The Alternative Parcels Company Limited - Lydia Hopley
Employee Wellness Excellence Award
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions UKI
Compton Care
Nant Ltd
Pallet-Track Ltd
Family Business of the Year
Cannock CID
Erwin Hymer Centre Travelworld
Play@ Lower Drayton Farm
Topgear Tuning Ltd
Growth & Innovation Award
Cannock CID
Little Dessert Shop (MSZ Brands)
Metelec
Hospitality, Leisure & Retail Business of the Year
Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust
RAF Cosford Air Show
The Mount Hotel Country Manor and Golf
Manufacturing Champion
Addfield Environmental Systems Ltd
Alloy Wire International
Voestalpine Metsec plc
Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year
Addfield Environmental Systems Ltd
Inco Contracts
Metelec
Young Business of the Year
Killco Trading Ltd (Bag a Bargain)
Logistics World Ltd
UK Fire Door Training