Cannock Poundland to unveil new look and extended product range this week

Workers have been busy transforming the Poundland store on Market Place over the past two weeks ready for the big reveal on Saturday.

As part of the makeover, the product range has expanded at the shop, with customers invited to browse the latest clothing and homeware ranges supplied by Poundland's parent company, Pepco.

In addition to frozen food, the store will now offer chilled food, featuring a market-leading £3 meal deal for hungry shoppers.

The site has also been given new signage, flooring and lighting and improvements made to staffing areas.

The store is one of 150 Poundland stores across the UK and Ireland which will benefit from a makeover as part of an initiative called Project Evo, with all expected to be completed by August.

Speaking upon the announcement of the project in February, Alan Smallman, Poundland’s director of property services, said: "Project Evo represents a significant investment in a substantial number of stores to make them brilliant places to shop and work.

"Over the past five years we have transformed our offer for customers, adding extensive ranges of clothing, homewares, chilled and frozen food.

"We are now embarking on a programme that will show off those ranges in a modern and bright environment that is easy to shop, navigate and checkout.

"We look forward to bringing our best offer to these 150 stores over the coming months."