AWI celebrates major US deal as growth continues

Alloy Wire International (AWI) – manufacturer of round, flat and profile wire – is taking its 60-strong range of exotic alloys to Dusseldorf next month and has just sealed a $400,000 contract with a US springmaker to supply a high strength nickel cobalt alloy.

The DFARS compliant material will be used in an aerospace application that requires heat and corrosion resistance, with the company chosen for its world-class quality and the ability to process the order in just a matter of weeks.

Tom Mander, Managing Director of Alloy Wire International, said: “The US order really does typify what AWI is all about.

“We received the enquiry about two months ago, went back quickly with a quote, agreed the deal, and processed the large quantity and despatched it in a matter of weeks.”

While the company continues to be a critical supplier to the UK manufacturing sector, it is growing its export business, which currently accounts for nearly 55 per cent of its £17.9m sales. This means AWI now supplies 6,000 customers across 50 countries and 15 different market sectors and, despite global supply chain disruption, is still delivering material in just three weeks from the order being placed.

Tom added: “We’re seeing growth across all industries, with automotive up six per cent, aerospace three per cent and a resurgent oil and gas marketplace, up ten per cent.

“There are also big opportunities in space, medical and nuclear, as firms strive for material that delivers the performance they require in the end application.”

The delegation from the company will be at Wire 2024 from April 15-19.

Tom said: “Wire 2024 gives us another opportunity to take our key selling points to a global audience and we’ve invested heavily in creating our biggest stand yet and a new timeline that charts some of the big moments in our 78-year history. The team can’t wait to champion the power of UK manufacturing to the world.”