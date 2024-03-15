Chamber welcomes more trains to London

Sarah Moorhouse said Alstom and SLC Rail's proposals would help Black Country businesses looking for greater connectivity with the capital.

"The plans for a new passenger rail service across England and Wales, announced by Alstom and SLC Rail, would better link our region to a global city and improve the local infrastructure, capitalising on the reopening of the Walsall-Wolverhampton line.

"Local businesses should benefit from the proposed Wrexham, Shropshire and Midlands Railway after the formal application was submitted to the Office of Rail and Road.

"The detail of the service levels will be important but the opportunity for direct connectivity between the Black Country and London, North Wales and Shropshire, will better link communities and businesses, generating new opportunities

"There is huge potential for areas of Walsall and Darlaston, once its new station opens, to benefit from a direct link with the capital.

"As the leading regional support agency for firms in the region, the Black Country Chamber of Commerce and its members will look forward to seeing the plans develop."

Up to five trains a day could operate between Wrexham and London Euston from as early as next year.

Five trains each way from Monday to Saturday are proposed, reducing to four on Sundays.

WSMR will be run by Alstom, traditionally a train manufacturer that also has a depot in Wolverhampton where it services Avanti West Coast's Pendolino trains, and is now operating its first UK service, and advisors SLC Rail.