New Lidl store planned for Burntwood

A screening opinion request has been submitted to Lichfield District Council for the proposed development on land to the rear of the former Bridge Cross Garages at Cannock Road, Chase Terrace.

A planning application is due to come forward, a letter to the authority said. But the current request is to determine whether the proposed development should be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The letter added: “The proposed development comprises a discount foodstore with a GIA of 2,185 sq.m with a net sales area of 1,516 sq.m. The development will incorporate 128 total car parking spaces, including seven disabled, nine parent and child and two EVC spaces.

“The foodstore will be sited to the south of the site, with a trolley bay to the north of the store and parking in the northern and eastern areas of the site. (It) is currently a vacant field with no existing direct access, however access is proposed from an existing roundabout off the A5190, to the south-east corner of the site.

“It is proposed that the Lidl foodstore will open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday (including Bank Holidays); and 10am to 4pm Sunday.

“It is considered that the proposed development would not impact on existing or committed development in the locality. Given the Morrisons foodstore to the south, business park to the west, and residential properties to the north, it is considered that the development and site would fit into the context of the surrounding area.”