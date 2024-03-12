Evolution Claims Management partners with HR expert to further enhance company culture

Evolution Claims Management, which has built its reputation for innovation in handling claims for the UK’s top insurance brands, has joined forces with Ambition HR, led by experienced people strategy and development specialist Liz Cullis.

Working together, Evolution and Ambition HR are shaping an employee strategy based upon enhanced and customised systems which can support the company’s growth plans for delivering tech-driven claims handling solutions including using AI.

Ambition HR has carried out a review of Evolution’s people offering and is delivering on its recommendations for enhancing the culture at the Oldbury-based firm, which deals with national and international customers.

Ritchie Marshall,​ Evolution’s client services director, said: “We are delighted to be working with Liz to develop an enhanced HR strategy which increases engagement with our growing team and puts in place systems to support our growth journey.

“We have increased our team to respond to the successful growth and seen positive results in employee satisfaction surveys but we want to continue to improve in everything we do. Liz matches our culture and is able to use her extensive experience to work with colleagues at all levels to build a stronger future for Evolution, with our people central to our future success.”

Liz Cullis draws upon experience working for leading companies such as business services specialist Marsh McLennan, EY and Travelodge, including roles at HR director level. Ambition HR is a consultancy specialising in project management and transformation services.

Liz said: “I am pleased to be working with Evolution Claims Management in shaping the HR strategy and enhancing the employee value proposition for the next exciting phase in their journey. When businesses like Evolution grow, there are expectations from both customers and colleagues that we aim to exceed.

“It has been great to build on previous experience working with the senior management to shape a way forward with an ambition of not just meeting but exceeding those expectations. The opportunity for Evolution is to increase engagement with the exciting vision and to enhance culture, strengthening team cohesion as they realise their growth plans.”

The partnership with Ambition HR comes on the back of key progress for Evolution, including the appointment of experienced industry leader Russell Crewe as Managing Director. Russell, who was most recently chief operating officer – property and niche claims for professional services and technology specialists Davies Group, joined Evolution on March 1.

The business has appointed key personnel to the senior management team in the last 12 months, with Martin Thompson promoted to the role of chief operating officer.

A recruitment drive was launched by Evolution in the summer to continue increasing revenues and its client base, having experienced strong year on year growth in both. Evolution also established a partnership with leading technology partner Claim Technology to use innovative AI in processing customer claims as part of its next growth phase.