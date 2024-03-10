Double awards success for Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital claimed the honours at the Ukie Video Games Awards held at a jam-packed event hosted at the Birmingham Rep Theatre.

Sumo Digital – part of Sumo Group, with studios located in the Midlands and across the UK, as well as Europe, India and Canada – won the Best UK Developer award, while Secret Mode, Sumo Group’s publishing division, also won the Best UK Publisher award on the night for their efforts in the indie games sector.

Sumo Nottingham’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Auroch Digital’s Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, two amazing titles developed by Sumo studios which both launched in 2023, were nominated for Best Console Game and Best PC Game, respectively. Meanwhile, Sumo Group also received nominations for Sustainability Champion and Diversity & Inclusion Champion.

The awards event recognises the UK games companies and individuals and their outstanding contribution, creative and commercial, to the UK games industry in 2023.