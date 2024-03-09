Video: Disused Walsall pub demolition starts to make way for new Lidl store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Around 40 jobs will be created when the shop opens in place of the Horse and Jockey on Walsall Road, Walsall Wood.

Work is now under way following the plans being passed last year.

Walsall Council planning officers had initially recommended refusal due to concerns over the loss of mature trees and the negative impact the development would have on the green belt.

The former Horse and Jockey pub, Walsall Road, Walsall Wood, is being demolished to make way for a Lidl supermarket

Lidl representatives said all trees lost would be replaced and that only a small part of the store would fall within the green belt.

Speaking at the planning meeting last year, Ryan McTeggart, of agents Rapleys, said the company would plant 111 new mature trees and a further 130 immature ones to replace those which are lost.

He told councillors: “The proposal we consider will bring numerous substantial benefits including a new discount retail store for Walsall Wood providing choice and helping residents with increasing cost of living pressures.

“Up to 40 new well paid jobs starting at a minimum of £11 per hour, an energy efficient store with roof top solar panels and electric vehicle charging points, significant tree planting and landscaping including the replacement of all trees lost on site, substantial wider ecological and biodiversity enhancements supported by a 30-year habitat plan.

“We know the recommendation is for refusal on the basis of loss of trees and harm to Green Belt.

“The site is substantially previously developed, only a small proportion of the food store – around 20 per cent of the building lies within the Green Belt."

Committee members of the authority’s planning committee agreed and said the store would bring wider economic benefits and actually enhance the area.

In December, Lidl applied to install a substation to provide electric car charging points for future customers. This was approved in January.