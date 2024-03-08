Walsall takeaway granted permission despite concerns

Mazza Meals Ltd gained approval from Walsall Council’s planning committee for its venue on High Street, Pelsall, having first been granted temporary permission back in October 2020.

But the application attracted 20 objections from people living in the area who complained of anti-social behaviour late at night, littering, inconsiderate parking, noise and too many takeaways as reasons for objecting.

Committee chair and council leader Mike Bird also opposed the proposal and cited the fact 327 fixed penalty notices had been issued in the last 18 months for littering on the High Street – with many recipients having addresses registered around the country.

But representatives of the company and officers said hours of CCTV footage had been checked and no anti-social behaviour could be directly attributed to Mazza Meals.