Workshops help businesses get off the ground

A series of two-day workshops are being held in Dudley borough and South Staffordshire district this year to help boost the local economies.

Up to 16 participants can take part in each free event, which are being funded by grants to Dudley Council and South Staffordshire Council from the Government’s shared prosperity fund, part of its Levelling Up agenda.

The first events of 2024 were held in Dudley town centre and Womborne recently and the next ones are now planned for Stourbridge, at the Talbot Hotel on March 12 and 13, and Rodbaston College in Penkridge for April 16 and 17.

Bridgnorth-based business consultancy Good2Great is working with the councils to deliver the package of support for small businesses to get them up and running with their ideas.

“This is a great opportunity for people to develop their business ideas and receive a range of help and support from ourselves and partner agencies,” said Eddie Allan of Good2Great.

“We will be running the workshops in several locations in Dudley borough and South Staffordshire over the next 12 months. The same course can also be accessed online via live modular courses delivered three times a week.

“Once completed, people can access up to three one-to-one support sessions with our experienced business advisors, all of whom have a range of expertise and experience.

“Eligible businesses in South Staffordshire may also be able to access grant funding of up to £1,000 to support with start-up costs,” he added.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: “The Start Up Dudley programme is a fantastic opportunity for people in the borough who want to launch their own business but need help and advice to take those important first steps.

“There are only a limited number of spaces, so I would urge people to get in quickly if this is something that is of interest to them.”

Anyone interested in joining the business start-up workshops, which run from 9.30am until 4.30pm, can contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730 or start@good-2- great.co.uk or visitbit.ly/DMBCSTART1 for Dudley borough or bit.ly/SSDCSTART1 for South Staffordshire.