Carbon neutral Hayley Group has net zero ambition

The business, which has is head office in Halesowen and a network of over 50 branches and specialist centres across the UK, is one the UK’s foremost value-added suppliers of leading-brand engineering components, consumables and related support services.

Taking a proactive approach to environmental action, Hayley Group has achieved Carbon Neutral Britain certification by measuring, calculating and offsetting its carbon emissions.

The company offsets its carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy and nature-based projects around the world, including planting trees, one of the most sustainable ways to capture carbon.

Carbon Neutral Britain says only eight per cent of UK companies are carbon neutral, yet 81 per cent of consumers are more likely to choose environmentally proactive brands.

Recognising the importance of businesses making a difference before changes to the climate are irreversible, Hayley Group is now working on a plan to reduce future carbon emissions.

Mark Fulwell, Hayley Group’s safety, health, environment and quality (SHEQ) advisor, guided the company to carbon neutral status. Certification is just the start of the mission to achieve the UK Government’s net zero by 2050, he says.

Net zero is the balance between the amounts of greenhouse gas produced and removed from the atmosphere.

“Hopefully, becoming a carbon neutral business and being recognised as a climate leader will help us to grow the business in a sustainable way and attract more people to work for us because they can see we are doing the right thing,” added Mark.

“We started out on the long road to net zero two years ago and achieving this certification will enhance our journey. We have set short, medium and long term targets.

“Some of the things we will be considering are changing our fleet of vehicles to electric and generating our own renewable energy. We have 500 vehicles currently, with 30 per cent of these used for deliveries, so the switch to greener vehicles would make a big difference. We already use renewable energy across the business and our new branch in Exeter is the first to install solar panels to generate electricity.”

“It’s pleasing to receive positive feedback from our management and staff about the company’s commitment to sustainability. With their support, we will achieve our net zero mission.”