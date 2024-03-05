Award-winning digital agency develops new healthcare app

The Wolverhampton-based agency has delivered an innovative app for Tarian Group that connects patients with their care record and allows them to interact with it in real time.

The Tarian Group is a company that specialises in healthcare and health technology. It runs four GP practices in South Wales.

The new smart app provides patients and GPs with access to key services all from one place. Patients are able to order prescriptions, book appointments and track their health online.

Linking primary and secondary care, the app interacts with different healthcare systems to provide a real-time view and interaction with care records.

VOiD Applications managing director Chris Carter commented: “We really enjoyed working with Tarian Group to build them a bespoke app with custom functionality that will enable people to take control of their health.

“The platform streamlines a range of portals for patient interactions, which will help GP practices to reduce administration, cut costs and improve patient access to services.

“Looking to the future, we are excited to see whether the app could be rolled out across further sites in Wales and the wider NHS.”

Tarian Group director Graham Wakerley commented: “VOiD Applications did a great job of collaborating with us to build the app, which has been developed by GPs for GPs. As end users of the system, we believe it effectively solves an issue we have had for many years, one which we know every GP practice has.

“Previously, staff at our practices had to use a series of systems to do simple procedures like repeat prescriptions or booking GP appointments, but VOiD’s software has eliminated this.

“Having worked with many software developers both here in the UK and internationally, I hold VOiD’s concept design skills and prototyping work in high regard, and their ability to deliver a product to time, specification and cost is as good as any team I've worked with.”

VOiD Applications is a full-service digital agency that works with businesses in the manufacturing, ecommerce and service-based industries to transform their online presence, increase leads and boost sales.

The business offers web design and development, application design and development and SEO, marketing, branding and design services.

VOiD Applications won the excellence in professional services award at the Black Country Chamber Business Awards in November and also made the shortlist for the excellence in science, technology and innovation award.