Extra time to submit entries to this year's Express & Star Business Awards

This year's awards also celebrate the newspaper’s 150-year history.

There has already been a great response to the awards but organisers have decided to extend the deadline to 5pm on Wednesday, March 6, to give businesses a little more time to get their last-minute submissions finished.

There will be 11 awards presented at the The Halls Wolverhampton on Thursday, June 13.

The Express & Star itself sponsors the overall Business of the Year category.

Other top awards include Manufacturing Champion which is intended to celebrate the excellence of firms in the sector which is such a big part of the newspaper's circulation area.

Growth and Innovation and Employee of the Year are another two of the categories

The details of how to enter are online at businessawards.expressandstar.co.uk

Express & Star acting editor Mark Drew said that the awards were an important part of the 150th anniversary celebrations and would shine a spotlight on some of the region’s most outstanding businesses.

The event is made possible through the sponsorship of Carvers Building Supplies, Crowe, Higgs LLP, Collins Aerospace, Emmiera Group, Richardson, MNA Digital, City of Wolverhampton Council, Wombourne Windows and Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology.

Drinks reception sponsors are Compass UK & Ireland, event producers are Yarrington and trophy sponsors Silvaman and The Halls Wolverhampton.