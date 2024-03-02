Bar could lose licence as owners accused of 'failing to call 999 after stabbing'

The owners of MS Bar and Grill in Oldbury will have their licence reviewed by Sandwell Council following calls by police to investigate “serious” concerns over the “uncontrolled consumption of alcohol” and “the age of some people at the premises” during last month’s “high-risk” Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Midlands Police also reprimanded the venue in Churchbridge for ‘failing to contact the emergency services following a stabbing on December 9 last year’.

The venue’s licence holder, the responsible authorities and all interested parties have until March 4 to make representations.

A hearing will then be held with councillors left to decide the fate of the bar and grill.

The council’s licensing sub committee has the powers to revoke some or all of the bar and grill’s licence.

The grill’s current opening hours are 2pm to 10pm between Monday and Thursday, 12pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 12pm to 10pm every Sunday.

The FA Cup fourth-round clash between fierce Black Country rivals West Brom and Wolves on January 28 was halted following clashes in the stands between fans.

Documents over the licensing review published by Sandwell Council follow “serious concerns” from West Midlands Police which said it had requested the review because it believed its concerns undermined three of the key licensing objectives – the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the protection of children from harm.

The application by West Midlands Police for the review said: “The police have serious concerns the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives.

“On Sunday 28th January 2024, a high-risk football match took place, the venue allowed uncontrolled consumption of alcohol, there is also a concern regarding the age of some people at the premises and on 9th December 2023 there was a section 18 wounding. The venue failed to call the police and/or the ambulance service.”

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We were called to Churchbridge, Oldbury shortly before 1am on 9 December after a man was stabbed. He was taken to hospital with arm wounds, though these were not life-threatening. Enquiries are ongoing.”

MS Bar and Grill declined to comment.