Rebrand for county town's building society

The change of name took effect on March 1

As times have changed so has the nature of the society, which has its head office and sole branch in Market Square in the town centre.

The association with the railway industry is no longer reflective of its current operations.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as The Stafford Building Society," said Steve Jones, chief executive of the society.

"While our name may have evolved, our mission and commitment to our members remain constant. We’ve been around for nearly 150 years, and with this rebrand, we look forward to serving our members' needs for another 150 years."

The decision to rebrand indicates a dedication to remaining relevant and accessible to all members of the Stafford community, regardless of their background or profession.

If follows a lot of market research and professional assistance via HOPE Creative, a Stafford-based agency.

The intermediaries side will also be getting a fresh lick of paint and The Stafford for Intermediaries will continue to offer the same level of service from its business development managers.

Existing stocks of passbooks, leaflets and other documents will be used up before new material is brought in to replace them.

For more information about The Stafford Building Society and its services visit the new website: staffordbuildingsociety.co.uk