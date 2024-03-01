Ladder for the Black Country: Training hub at Edgbaston

Xcelerate with Edgbaston, the first state-of-the-art regional community skills and learning centre for training and excellence, was officially opened by West Midlands Mayor Andy Street on February 13.

It is being operated by its sports and leisure caterer, Levy UK + Ireland, at the cricket ground.

The £1 million training facility boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to provide a conducive learning environment. It is equipped with 12 innovative cooking stations, a modern lecture theatre, practical training areas, and the latest industry-specific technology

A wide range of apprenticeships are offered from Level 2 through to degree level and spanning culinary, operations, IT, HR, event management, procurement and finance

Mr Street said: “Hospitality is an incredibly important sector not just for our regional economy but also for our communities, providing valuable opportunities for local people either seeking work or simply an enjoyable night out with family and friends."

He said he looked forward to seeing Xcelerate play a pivotal role in giving people the skills they need to work in hospitality while helping local businesses recruit the future talent they need to prosper in the months and years ahead.”

Jonathan Foot, head of apprenticeships and early careers at Compass Group UK & Ireland, said: “Xcelerate with Edgbaston is the first of the Compass Group UK and Ireland regional community skills and learning centre for training and excellence, and marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering excellence in service and professionalism within the industry. Our mission is to offer everyone the opportunity to develop and progress. To nurture and empower the next generation of hospitality professionals, reach out to local communities to offer our skills and knowledge, and provide cooking experiences for budding home chefs.”