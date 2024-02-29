New covenant signed between Marston’s and Armed Forces

New chief executive Justin Plat sealed the company’s support to veterans, Armed Forces personnel and their families by re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

Wolverhampton-based Marston’s has been awarded the Silver Award from the Defence Employers Recognition Scheme and is working towards achieving the Gold Award, through driving engagement with the Armed Forces and offering employment opportunities.

Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Whitting, commanding officer of the 4th Battalion, The Mercian Regiment, said: “Our relationship with business is critical when Armed Forces personnel are returning to civilian life, we are delighted Marston’s has continued its commitment with the resigning of the covenant. It was a pleasure to represent the Army and the Mercian Regiment, to co-sign The Armed Forces Covenant alongside Justin Platt.

“The signing of The Armed Forces Covenant is an important step for organisations who wish to demonstrate their commitment to our serving personnel, veterans, and their families, to ensure our Services community have the best possible access to goods and services.”

Mr Platt said: “We are proud to support those who serve our country in the Armed Forces and provide a warm welcome in our pubs once they leave the forces, may that be as guests or through new employment opportunities in our teams.”

Upon sealing the new partnership, chefs from the Royal Air Force and Army joined Marston’s executive chef Paul Jarvest in a ‘Ready Steady Cook’ style competition. The cook off was judged by L Col Whitting, Major (Retired) Sylvia Parkin and Mark Rimmington, a veteran and Marston’s pub partner.

Lt Col Whitting added: “The Armed Forces vs Marston’s ‘cook off’ competition further demonstrates Marston’s commitment to the Armed Forces and their desire to engage with local Military units including the Mercian Regiment, who have a strong presence and long history in Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands.”

Members of the 4th Battle of the Mercian Regiment attended along with other West Midlands businesses including Collins Aerospace and Sponsored Breaks who were also were joined by the Deputy Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach, and team members from across Marston’s pub support centre.