Cyan Group celebrates first year of expansion

Cyan Group, which delivers merchandising solutions and print management services for a range of clients including international logistics brands through to borough councils, has grown its team and secured new contracts in its first 12 months based in Hayes Way, Cannock.

Opened in 1997, Cyan Group was previously based in Twickenham, south-west London, before its owners moved the team to the Midlands to be more centrally located for serving the company’s national and international clients.

Since moving the business has taken on key new staff including print account manager Rebecca Cartwright and Ian Glass, promotional merchandise account manager, who have more than 50 years’ combined experience in the industry.

Cyan Group’s recent work includes supplying event merchandise to an international logistics company through to local authority branded recycling service waste sacks for use by residents and businesses in a city borough.

Now settled in Cannock, Cyan Group is stepping up its work to reduce its environmental impact after securing a number of leading sustainability accreditations and is engaging with new clients in a growing number of sectors. Cyan Group hold the ISO 14001 accreditation for achieving international standards for environmental management systems, along with ISO 9001 for quality management.

Offering a range of eco-friendly products, the marketing specialist has received the Silver Sustainability Rating from international sustainability accreditation company EcoVadis following assessment of its environmental, social and ethical performance. Cyan also holds Forest Stewardship Council accreditation.

Operations director Mark Sanders said: "Moving Cyan Group to Cannock has allowed us to add expertise to the business and grow our client base among leading brands through to SME clients, all looking for high quality merchandising and expert print management.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved in our new head office over the past year, in particular our success in achieving high standards around reducing our environmental impact, which gives greater transparency to our customers.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for Cyan Group as we serve a diverse range of national and international clients."

Rebecca Cartwright said: "Being based at our new Midlands HQ makes us accessible to the widest range of UK clients and opens up new opportunities for us to serve clients in the local region, offering our print and merchandising services to new customers."

Ian Glass added: “We are able to offer clients a seamless service thanks to our talented team, collaborative environment and commitment to excellence which will allow us to generate continued success in the years to come.”

Cyan Group is a charter member of the British Promotional Merchandise Association. Cyan is also a member of the British Printing Industries Federation and the Independent Print Industries Association.