BCS appoints new head of signs and supplies

He joins the Walsall-headquartered business, part of the Barhale group of companies, after seven years as regional manager at one of the world’s largest safety equipment distributors where he was responsible for key accounts, business development and operational management.

Previously, Paul had led sales and operations for a manufacturing and supply company focusing on workwear and PPE for the rail industry. He was instrumental in developing major new client business and spearheaded a warehouse overhaul that both increased productivity and improved customer service.

BCS Group director James Mulchinock described Paul’s appointment as an important step as the business strengthens its senior management team.

“Paul comes to us with an outstanding understanding of the construction and safety equipment business and a proven track record of commercial success,” he said.

“At BCS Group, our strategy remains one of offering the very best equipment available for purchase and hire supported by genuine knowledge and experience. It means that when customers come to us they can be confident they are getting good kit and good advice.

“With his experience and expertise Paul absolutely fits the bill and I am confident that he will play an important role as we continue to build the business. We are very pleased to welcome him on board.”