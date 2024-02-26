Workers say they have not been paid for four months at West Bromwich car wheels factory

Forged car wheels manufacturer Rimstock at Ridgeacre Road was bought in September last year by Birmingham-based private equity firm Sarb Capital. It does not appear that any work is currently being done there.

It was bought for £200,000 but the deal did not include the three buildings, which were leased.

The administrators, Interpath Advisory, have since put the leases up for sale.

They have also put plant and machinery, which was not included in the sale, on the market.