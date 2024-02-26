Popular Smethwick pub reopens with fresh new look following six-figure revamp

The Bear Tavern, on Bearwood Road, closed its doors at the end of January and reopened on Friday following the completion of major works both inside and out.

The investment has created five jobs, increasing the pub team from 17 to 22.

The inside of the pub has received a complete makeover to create a modern, welcoming atmosphere including a brighter appearance thanks to an all-new colour pallet, updated contemporary décor and upgraded toilets.

The pub layout has been completely reconfigured – it is open plan yet zoned for different occasions to cater to all guests, whether they’re enjoying a family meal or supporting their favourite sports teams.

The pub following the renovation

The pub also offers Sky and TNT Sport and will be showing all major matches for sports fans to enjoy.

The garden has been extended to increase outdoor space where guests can now enjoy new comfortable seating, mood lighting and an enclosed border to create further privacy from the busy street.

The new and improved outdoor sound system and TV screens also make for optimum sports viewing.

The pub following the renovation

The Bear Tavern pub has reopened with the same popular food menu, including its Sunday lunch offering, two for £12.49 menu and £5 burger Wednesday deal.

The drinks menu will also remain featuring a host of locally sourced ales from local breweries, as well as an extensive range of beers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks, plus an exciting new cocktail menu. Customers will also find plenty of no and low alcoholic options on the menu.

The pub is now opening an hour earlier for customers to enjoy its breakfast offering from 9am.

It will also feature a dessert area offering a coffee and a cake for a light bite throughout the day.

The pub following the renovation

Sandra Whitehouse, general manager of The Bear Tavern, said: “The Bear Tavern will remain a pillar in the local community that we have always been and look forward to welcoming both new and old customers to try out our new offering.

"The revamp has brought a whole new lease of life to the pub, and we’re confident that customers will love our improved facilities, for a better drinking and dining experience than ever before.”

Alongside seasonal events including Mother’s Day and St Patrick’s Day, the pub hosts a regular programme of events, including weekly poker nights every Tuesday and Monday quiz nights plus weekly live music events and monthly comedy nights.